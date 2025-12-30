LifeWealth Investments LLC Takes $636,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GJUL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 195.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,063,000 after buying an additional 702,145 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 621,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 9.6% during the third quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of GJUL stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $603.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.