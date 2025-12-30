LifeWealth Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.0% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Marriott International by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $274.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. This represents a 37.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,649.60. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,289 shares of company stock worth $25,669,425. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $314.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day moving average is $275.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $316.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.