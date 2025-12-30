Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF $SCEC is LifeWealth Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCEC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC owned 2.85% of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCEC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,651,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,950,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,601,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,768,000. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,996,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCEC opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

The Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF (SCEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing on a diversified fixed income portfolio, which includes investment-grade and high-yield, USD-denominated bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income and a competitive total return. SCEC was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by Sterling Capital.

