First American Bank Takes Position in EQT Corporation $EQT

First American Bank acquired a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $67,539,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,392,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2,558.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 907,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 873,108 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $45,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1,286.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 682,844 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,067.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,165.94. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

