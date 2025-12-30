Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Boosted by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,617 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 7.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.20% of Comcast worth $233,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7%

CMCSA stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.