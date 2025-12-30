Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Takes $732,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro’s product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

