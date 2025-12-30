Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 31.1% in December

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,028 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 153,807 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.47. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.50. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted cancer therapies and imaging agents. The company’s proprietary phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) technology platform is designed to selectively deliver therapeutic and diagnostic payloads to malignant cells while sparing healthy tissue. Through its PDC approach, Cellectar aims to improve the efficacy and safety profile of traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Its lead therapeutic candidate, CLR 131, is a radioisotope?labeled PDC being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B?cell malignancies, including multiple myeloma and non?Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.