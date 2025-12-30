Point Bridge America First ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.83 (BATS:MAGA)

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.826 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance

MAGA stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. Point Bridge America First ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Point Bridge America First ETF alerts:

About Point Bridge America First ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.