Point Bridge America First ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.83 (BATS:MAGA)

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.826 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
MAGA stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. Point Bridge America First ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.94.
About Point Bridge America First ETF
