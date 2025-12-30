US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1477 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 0.1% increase from US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
OBIL stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.
About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.