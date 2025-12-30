Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $54.86

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.8571.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

INTA stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. Intapp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,861.40. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $376,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,962,446.12. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,243 shares of company stock worth $1,690,945 in the last 90 days. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $756,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 25.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,331,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,736,000 after buying an additional 270,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

