Brokerages Set GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Target Price at $44.13

Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.1250.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Cfra set a $53.00 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

NYSE:GSK opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GSK has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. GSK had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 1,470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,245,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,668,129. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 158,145 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,659,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 201.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 997.5% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,910 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

