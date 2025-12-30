Parcl Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Parcl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Parcl has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Parcl has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parcl alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,693.90 or 0.99927842 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,010.94 or 0.99603662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.01903546 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,004,472.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parcl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parcl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.