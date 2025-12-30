GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) vs. Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Financial Comparison

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

GCL Global has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Flutter Entertainment 1 4 17 3 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GCL Global and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Flutter Entertainment has a consensus price target of $302.45, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than GCL Global.

Profitability

This table compares GCL Global and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A Flutter Entertainment -0.95% 14.42% 5.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCL Global and Flutter Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million 0.94 $5.59 million ($0.02) -55.00 Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 2.71 $43.00 million ($1.30) -167.13

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCL Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats GCL Global on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

