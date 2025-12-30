LUCE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $246.22 Thousand (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. LUCE has a market capitalization of $882.90 thousand and $246.22 thousand worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUCE has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

About LUCE

LUCE’s genesis date was October 28th, 2024. LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUCE’s official website is luce.fun. LUCE’s official Twitter account is @believeinluce.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00088997 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $241,421.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luce.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

