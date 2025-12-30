Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $214.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $218.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

