Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 11,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 210,987 shares of company stock valued at $59,551,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $314.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $336.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

