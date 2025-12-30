Adalan Ventures (LON:ZAIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adalan Ventures (LON:ZAIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.77) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Adalan Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 0.09. Adalan Ventures has a one year low of GBX 0.55 and a one year high of GBX 8.
Adalan Ventures Company Profile
