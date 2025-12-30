Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai and Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Increases By 30.2%

Sun Hung Kai and Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,008 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 774 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sun Hung Kai and Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHGKY opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai and has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

About Sun Hung Kai and

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited is a Hong Kong–based non-bank financial institution offering a diversified suite of services across securities brokerage, asset management, corporate finance and wealth management. Originally founded in 1969 as a securities brokerage firm, the company has since broadened its scope to include individually tailored investment solutions, structured products and advisory services for both institutional and private clients.

The asset management division of Sun Hung Kai oversees portfolios spanning public equities, fixed income and alternative investments, including private equity and real estate.

