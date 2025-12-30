State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Update

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,246 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 2,155 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 93 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.9 days.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

SBKFF opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $113.93.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS: SBKFF) is India’s largest public sector bank and one of the country’s oldest financial institutions. Tracing its roots to the early 19th century as the Bank of Calcutta, it was reorganized as the Imperial Bank of India in 1921 and later nationalized and renamed in 1955 by the Government of India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the bank serves as the flagship entity of the State Bank Group, which includes several regional and associate banks consolidated under its umbrella.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services that span retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.

