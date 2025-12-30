Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,260 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 32,705 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Renault Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Renault stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RNLSY shares. Zacks Research raised Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Renault in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Renault

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

