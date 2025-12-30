Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $597,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

