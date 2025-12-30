Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.2857.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 million, a P/E ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 21,963.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 2,516.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group’s service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

