NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $43.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.7778.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 1,266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $230.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 8.95%. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

