Xylem (NYSE:XYL) versus ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Head to Head Survey

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xylem and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem 10.66% 10.77% 6.98% ARQ -3.33% -1.11% -0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xylem and ARQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem 0 5 8 0 2.62 ARQ 2 0 2 1 2.40

Risk & Volatility

Xylem presently has a consensus price target of $167.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. ARQ has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Given ARQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARQ is more favorable than Xylem.

Xylem has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xylem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of ARQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xylem and ARQ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem $8.89 billion 3.79 $890.00 million $3.89 35.58 ARQ $108.96 million 1.29 -$5.11 million ($0.10) -33.00

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xylem beats ARQ on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

