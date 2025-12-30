Nexusmind (NMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $157.93

Nexusmind (NMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Nexusmind has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexusmind has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Nexusmind token can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00005300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,693.90 or 0.99927842 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,010.94 or 0.99603662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexusmind Token Profile

Nexusmind was first traded on September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official website is nexusmind.io/index. The official message board for Nexusmind is medium.com/@mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 4.64660154 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

