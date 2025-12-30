APF coin (APFC) Price Hits $0.0787 on Major Exchanges

APF coin (APFC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, APF coin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. APF coin has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $164.04 thousand worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APF coin token can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,693.90 or 0.99927842 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,010.94 or 0.99603662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

APF coin Token Profile

APF coin’s launch date was April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,357,380 tokens. The Reddit community for APF coin is https://reddit.com/r/apf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. APF coin’s official website is verdanteurope.com/en. APF coin’s official message board is verdanteurope.com/en/contact.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF Coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF Coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,573,931 in circulation. The last known price of APF Coin is 0.07802206 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $148,451.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verdanteurope.com/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APF coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APF coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

