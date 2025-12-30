Morphware (XMW) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.52 Million

Morphware (XMW) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Morphware has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Morphware has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $265.89 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morphware token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,693.90 or 0.99927842 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,010.94 or 0.99603662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morphware

Morphware’s launch date was September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai. Morphware’s official website is www.morphware.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.01922113 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $202,254.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morphware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morphware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

