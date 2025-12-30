NEXPACE (NXPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.39 Million

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. NEXPACE has a total market capitalization of $85.52 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXPACE token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,693.90 or 0.99927842 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,010.94 or 0.99603662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 996,159,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,618,980 tokens. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 996,159,582.60978126 with 230,618,979.60978126 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.36840628 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $7,455,248.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

