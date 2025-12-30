Saros (SAROS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Saros (SAROS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Saros has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saros has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Saros token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,693.90 or 0.99927842 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,010.94 or 0.99603662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saros Profile

Saros’ genesis date was January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,996,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,793,148 tokens. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. Saros’ official message board is blog.saros.xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,996,743 with 1,688,793,147 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.0032071 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,364,230.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

