Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,789 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $269,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $891.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $826.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $919.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $792.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

