Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $191,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $330,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $14,556,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7%

TXN stock opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $185.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.