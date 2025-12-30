FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.