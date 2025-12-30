Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $116.87 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $116,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 363.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.48.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 418,030 shares in the company, valued at $54,343,900. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $7,572,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,015 shares in the company, valued at $82,776,998.40. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,518,606 shares of company stock valued at $185,179,640. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

