FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF $JHPI

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 170,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 706,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the second quarter worth $589,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 261.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 145,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHPI opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

