Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 26,804 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

