Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 1,646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 191.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RELX opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Relx has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

