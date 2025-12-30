Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Relx
Institutional Trading of Relx
Relx Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE RELX opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Relx has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Relx
RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.
RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.