INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMB. Wall Street Zen raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.91. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company based in San Diego, California, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to combat a range of serious diseases. The company’s research and development efforts concentrate on modulating cellular pathways to restore and enhance the body’s natural defenses, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative conditions.

The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, XPro1595 (also referred to as INB03), is a proprietary selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) designed to reduce chronic inflammation without impairing membrane-bound TNF functions.

