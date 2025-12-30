Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188,327 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,546,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $313.51 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $184,914.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,872.04. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 208,209 shares of company stock worth $58,750,254 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

