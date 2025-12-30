Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,105 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 70,069 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 323,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 179,382 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Broadwind Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Broadwind Energy Price Performance

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Broadwind Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 10th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

