Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Down 36.6% in December

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 426,810 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 673,574 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.29% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BNZI. Singular Research raised shares of Banzai International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Banzai International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Banzai International Price Performance

NASDAQ BNZI opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.58. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.21). Banzai International had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,082.13%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million.

Banzai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.