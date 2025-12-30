Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 300,443 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 229,983 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,487,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,487,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cemtrex currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cemtrex Trading Down 7.5%

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Cemtrex comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures advanced electronics, automation systems and digital transformation solutions for a broad range of markets. Headquartered in New York, the company focuses on integrating hardware, software and connectivity to streamline industrial processes and enhance operational efficiency. Its core competencies include precision electronics assembly, automated manufacturing platforms and custom-engineered equipment for clients in transportation, energy and critical infrastructure sectors.

Through its Industrial Technologies segment, Cemtrex provides turn-key electronics manufacturing services, precision machining and robotic process automation.

