Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,174 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 20,910 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.