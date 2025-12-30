Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,526 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $2,361,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $313.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $9,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,239,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,437,776.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,916.64. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,209 shares of company stock worth $58,750,254. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

