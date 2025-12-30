Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SFNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 8,603 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. This represents a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David W. Garner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $52,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,612.70. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 42.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Simmons First National by 92.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.92. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently -29.01%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company’s core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.