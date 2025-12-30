Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3333.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 42.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Simmons First National by 92.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.
Simmons First National Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of SFNC opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.92. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.44.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Simmons First National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently -29.01%.
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.
The company’s core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simmons First National
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.