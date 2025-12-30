Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 137.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,435.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 571 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,414.53, for a total transaction of $3,091,696.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,759,275.30. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,193,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,441.33 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,370.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,149.23.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

