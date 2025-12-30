Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.7778.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

Woodward stock opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.90. Woodward has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $317.56.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.39%.The company had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total transaction of $1,489,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,413.80. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $2,105,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,303.60. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $11,908,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

