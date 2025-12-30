Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.8235.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,571,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,593.52. This represents a 30.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,318,236. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

