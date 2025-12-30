Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 120,000 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. $SENS

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 176,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Senseonics

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,408.41. This represents a 17.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan bought 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,324.64. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $184,790. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senseonics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 0.92. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $28.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SENS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Senseonics to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Senseonics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Since its founding in 2011 and headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, the company has pioneered an implantable sensor designed to deliver long-term glucose readings. Senseonics’ mission centers on improving diabetes management by providing accurate, real-time data to patients and healthcare providers.

The company’s flagship offering is the Eversense CGM System, which features a small, fully implantable sensor placed beneath the skin to measure glucose levels for up to 90 days in the United States and up to 180 days in Europe.

