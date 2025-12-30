ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Major Shareholder Global Asset Managemen Seaport Sells 3,000 Shares

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 3,000 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 801,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,748.05. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Asset Managemen Seaport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 100 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 3,000 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $12,870.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 500 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $6,600.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 6,681 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $92,197.80.

On Friday, October 10th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 6,250 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $91,250.00.

ScanTech AI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of STAI opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.78. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanTech AI Systems

ScanTech AI Systems ( NASDAQ:STAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. ScanTech AI Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 477.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanTech AI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanTech AI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanTech AI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ScanTech AI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanTech AI Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About ScanTech AI Systems

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

