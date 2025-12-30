HM Payson & Co. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

